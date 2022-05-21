Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA: Is China preparing to attack India?

On the southern bank of Pangong Lake, there is a place named Chushul which comes in the territory of India. This place is strategically very important. In August 2020, China wanted to capture this area.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.