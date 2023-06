DNA | Inside story of action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Wrestlers' Protest: On June 06, the Delhi Police arrived at the residence of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda. The police arrived at Singh's residence to record the statements of people in connection with the allegations of sexual harassment against Singh. Watch today's DNA episode to know more.