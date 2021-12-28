हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA: India entering a new era of COVID vaccination
India is now entering a new era of COVID-19. In this, children aged 15 to 18 years will also be vaccinated. But the question that worries every parent is how to get them vaccinated.
