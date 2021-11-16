DNA In-depth analysis of the terrorist attack in Manipur and Chinas role in it

The mortal remains of Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and their 8-year-old child, who were martyred in Manipur, reached their home in Chhattisgarh. Colonel Tripathi was only 41 years old. On Saturday, when he was returning to headquarters after participating in a program, some terrorists ambushed him. In this attack, a total of 5 soldiers including Colonel Tripathi were martyred and his wife and their 8-year-old child also died tragically.