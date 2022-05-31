Search icon
DNA: In 8 years, India recognized the power of 'self-reliance'

During his tenure of 8 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started many big campaigns like 'Self-reliant India' and 'Make in India' which established India as a strong country.

