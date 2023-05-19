DNA | Imran Khan vs Pakistan Army: Who will prevail? What will happen next in Pakistan?

The great Pakistani drama is fast changing its colours. Till a few days back, supporters of PTI and Imran Khan were plundering the streets, burning the buildings and abusing the Pakistani establishment. The same people are now running here and there, escaping from arrest, trying to hide from the Police and Army. Now Imran Khan has been accused that terrorists are hiding in his house. Watch DNA for more insight.