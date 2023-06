DNA | I am a fan of Modi: Elon Musk after meeting PM, how PM Modi captivated the tech titan

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he's a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “really wants to do the right thing for India.” Speaking to reporters after meeting Modi in New York, Musk said the Indian prime minister really cares about India as he's pushing Tesla to make significant investments in the country.