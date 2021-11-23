{"id":"2920775","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: How does America's farmer earn crores?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"International rules say that any country can spend only 10% of its agricultural GDP on farmers in the form of subsidy and countries like America and Canada already accuse India of violating these rules.\r

","summary":"International rules say that any country can spend only 10% of its agricultural GDP on farmers in the form of subsidy and countries like America and Canada already accuse India of violating these rules.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-how-does-america-s-farmer-earn-crores-2920775","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/23/1006527-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2311_ZNYB_DNA_MSP_INTERNATIONAL_RULES_YT.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637637901","publish_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 08:55 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 23, 2021, 08:55 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920775"}