हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA | How did Ferozshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
Even after reserving Delhi’s fort, it became an abode for impostor Tantriks. The steps taken by ASI to stop exorcism is just on papers and all the claims are false. Watch to Know more
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
COVID
tunisha sharma
kanjhawala case
Popular Stories
More
First meteor shower of 2023: Quadrantids PEAK overnight, netizens share pics of shooting stars
Komodo dragon swallows an entire goat within seconds, spine-chilling video goes viral
CTET 2022 Notification: CBSE requests UPSC, NTA others to avoid clash in exam dates
‘When wheat used to be Rs 1.6/kg’: IFS shares grandfather’s 1987 grocery bill, leaves netizens surprised
Sprint legend Michael Johnson praises Neeraj Chopra’s movement, video goes viral
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that p...
5 times Jannat Zubair set inte...
Streaming This Week: Kantara, ...
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650...
Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Fi...
Speed Reads
More
Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion
Fact Check: BSNL JTO recruitment notification for 11,705 posts is fake, details inside
SSC GD Constable admit card released at ssc.nic.in, exam from January 10, Know how to download hall ticket
Wordle 565 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 5
'We are proud of these sisters and daughters...' Tina Dabi's simplicity melts million of hearts yet again, watch video
Most Watched
More
Shraddha murder case: Accused should be hanged in open marke...
Bharat Jodo Yatra: No political party accepting Congress’ in...
DNA | What Dr. Rakesh Mishra said about genome sequencing an...
T20 World Cup: A look at Pakistan's journey so far at world ...
Must watch! How can you identify the symptoms of hypertensio...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall