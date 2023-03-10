हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA | Govt brings cryptocurrency, NFTs under Money Laundering Act
The Money Laundering Act will now include cryptocurrency and NFTs. Watch the full video to know how crypto became a way to launder money and scam the govt.
