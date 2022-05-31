Search icon
DNA: Gang war behind Moose Wala's murder?

28-year-old famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala was openly shot dead in Punjab. The responsibility of this murder has been taken by a gangster named Goldy Brar who planned this murder from Canada.

