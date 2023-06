DNA | Food regulator FSSAI to come up with stricter norms for ready-to-eat food

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the food regulator of India under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, may soon issue guidelines on ready-to-eat food sold in plastic wrap. These guidelines will aim to ensure the sellers are maintaining the quality of food that is sold without any information on its wrapper. Watch today's DNA to know all about the scare associate with ready to eat food.