Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

DNA | Exposing fake hair transplant centres of Delhi

Watch the full video for a DNA test of the beauty parlours that run hair transplant centres on the side. Watch the full video to know more.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show
From lower cholesterol to weight loss: 5 health benefits of having ginger water
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Sushmita Sen, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz: Bollywood actors who played transgender roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prakash Javadekar appointed head of Rajya Sabha's ethics panel
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.