Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | Exploring South Korea's 'future city' from ground zero | Exclusive

DNA: Zee News correspondent visits Future City, South Korea. Zee News visited Seoul National University to understand the progress in technology in South Korea.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment
Shehnaaz Gill feels ‘tiny, humble’, flaunts her colourful braids as she enjoys boat ride at Phi Phi Island in Phuket
Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WhatsApp working on new feature for group participants
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.