{"id":"2919156","source":"DNA","title":"DNA Explainer: Know what causes frothing in Delhi's Yamuna","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna is nothing new. Every year, during the Chhath Puja, images of devotees standing in a waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna river make headlines. But nothing much has been done so far to understand the cause and rectify it. \r

Phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewages from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are a major cause behind frothing in the Yamuna river. Know more in this report.\r

","summary":"The formation of toxic foam in the Yamuna is nothing new. Every year, during the Chhath Puja, images of devotees standing in a waist-deep toxic froth in the Yamuna river make headlines. But nothing much has been done so far to understand the cause and rectify it. \r

Phosphates and surfactants in untreated sewages from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are a major cause behind frothing in the Yamuna river. Know more in this report.\r

","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-explainer-know-what-causes-frothing-in-delhi-s-yamuna-2919156","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/10/1004740-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/1011_DNA_YAMUNA_POLLUTION_EXPLAINER_.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1636557002","publish_date":"Nov 10, 2021, 08:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 10, 2021, 08:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2919156"}