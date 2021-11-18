{"id":"2920110","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Edwina Mountbatten's diary will reveal many secrets?","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

A British writer has appealed to a court that the documents related to India's independence should be made public. But the British government says that if these documents come to the fore, it will worsen Britain's relations with India and Pakistan.

