DNA Dont get free troubles with free scheme!

In Mumbai, not one, two, three, but the entire 287 people came under the guise of freebies. In the year 2018, an insurance company in Mumbai announced that those who participate in its health check-up camp will be given free health insurance. That is, if people get sick, then this company will bear all the expenses of the hospital. And money will be put in the bank accounts of these people.