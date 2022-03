DNA: Despite the news of forest fire, Sariska officials were busy taking Anjali Tendulkar for picnic

On March 27, Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali Tendulkar had come to Sariska, that day there was a huge fire in the forest. But the officials did not take it seriously even after getting the news of the forest fire, instead, they took Anjali Tendulkar in a gypsy and went for a safari.