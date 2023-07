DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

A tragic accident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on July 11, where a school bus collided with an SUV car in Ghaziabad claimed six lives. Out of the total six dead, two were children. But who is responsible for such incidents in India? Watch today's in depth episode on traffic violations and road accidents in India.

