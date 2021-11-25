{"id":"2921083","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: Defense Ministry approves AK-203 assault rifle deal with Russia","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The Defense Ministry has approved a deal worth Rs 5000 crore with Russia for the AK-203 assault rifle. It is being considered a very important deal in terms of India's defense power.","summary":"The Defense Ministry has approved a deal worth Rs 5000 crore with Russia for the AK-203 assault rifle. It is being considered a very important deal in terms of India's defense power.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-defense-ministry-approves-ak-203-assault-rifle-deal-with-russia-2921083","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006869-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2511_2411_DNA_RIFEL_SK.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637811302","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 09:05 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 09:05 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921083"}