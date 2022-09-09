DNA DECODED Why are payment gateway companies under EDs scanner Chinese Loan App Case

The Enforcement Directorate on September 3 raided multiple locations in Bengaluru. All of these locations had one thing in common, they were all linked to payment gateway companies. Razorpay, Paytm, and Cashfree. Why? Over their alleged connection in a money laundering case. This was all a part of an ongoing probe against some unauthorised loan apps run by companies owned by Chinese nationals.