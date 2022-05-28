Search icon
DNA: Death Anniversary -- What was Jawaharlal Nehru's last wish?

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru died on May 27 in 1964, at that time he was 74 years old and the cause of his death was a heart attack.

