DNA | Cyclone Biparjoy looks treacherous from space, expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Jun 15

As India prepares for Cyclone Biparjoy, with the storm likely to make landfall over Gujarat on Thursday, astronaut Sultan Alneyadi has captured the storm from space. The images were taken over two days from the International Space Station. watch today's DNA report to know all about the upcoming very strong cyclone.