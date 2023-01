DNA | Clash between 'Faith' and 'Science'

Take a look at the clash between 'Andh Shraddha Unmoolan Samiti' founder Shyam Manav and Dhirendra Krishna Shastri over 'Faith' and 'Science'. Also, watch a video, on the basis of which Shyaam Manav says that Shastri had quietly asked name of his devotee's father and then announced it to public.