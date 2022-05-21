Search icon
DNA: Canadian MP from Indian origin speaks Kannada in Canada Parliament

This is the first time that an Indian-origin MP has delivered a speech in the Canadian Parliament in his mother tongue, Kannada. The name of this MP is Chandra Arya.

