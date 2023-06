DNA brings you exclusive ground report from cyclone Biparjoy ravaged Gujarat

As Cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall process started on June 15 evening, gusty winds at over 100 kmph and heavy rains lashed the Kutch and Saurashtra regions of Gujarat. The landfall is expected to continue till midnight as the eye of the storm, which is about 50 km in diameter, will cross into land later in the night. Watch DNA's exclusive coverage from ground zero.