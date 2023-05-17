DNA | Bihars sensational saga Baba Bageshwars unprecedented craze outshines the ruling party!

In today's DNA report we delve into the extraordinary story of Baba Bagheshwar unfolding in Bihar. A stampede-like situation occurred when thousands of people flocked to catch a glimpse of Baba Bageshwar Dham’s Dhirendra Shastri on Wednesday in Bihar. Bageshwar Baba was on a four-day trip to Bihar. Baba Bageshwar's visit to Bihar attracted a great deal of political attention after he vowed to "make India a Hindu nation."