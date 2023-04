DNA | Bihar government tweaks jail rules to release Anand Mohan?

The Bihar jail manual had many tweaks lately and it seems that all these tweaks were made in order to release Anand Mohan. Clause 481 of the jail manual was the reason why he was put in jail in the first place and the sudden changes in the clause helped Anand Mohan get out early. Did the Bihar govt tweak the jail rules? Watch the full video to know more.