DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

The unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past two days has left civic authorities in Delhi vastly unprepared to tackle the deluge across roads. For a city that reports waterlogging year on year during the monsoon, it is yet to have a Drainage Master Plan in place. Watch DNA episode to understand Delhi's drainage system.

