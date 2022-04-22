Search icon
DNA: Aurangzeb could not break our faith - PM Modi

PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the 400th Prakash Parv of 9th Guru Tegh Bahadur of Sikhism. PM Modi said the country is moving ahead on the ideals of the Gurus in his address.

