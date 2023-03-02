Search icon
DNA | Attack on Umesh Pal is an attack on UP government: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath’s dialogue after the Umesh Pal murder was ‘mafia ko mitti me mila denge.' Watch the full video to know about the murder case and former ‘Bahubali’ Atiq Ahmed.

