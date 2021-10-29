DNA Aryan Khan granted bail by Bombay High Court in drugs case

Aryan Khan got bail in the drugs case today after hearing in Bombay High Court for the third consecutive day. Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan, said, "The detailed order will be given tomorrow." However, NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted on this and wrote, "Picture Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost".