DNA Analysis of the kahani of Holiki Dahan

There are many stories associated with the festival of Holi but the most famous of these is the story of Holika and Prahlad. According to a legend from Vishnu Purana, Prahlad's father, Daityaraj Hiranyakashipu, did penance and obtained a boon from the gods that he would neither die on earth, nor in the sky, nor in a day, nor in a night, nor at home. Won't die from outside, neither by weapon, nor by weapon, neither by human nor by animal, see full story in DNA.