DNA Analysis of Rajiv Gandhis seriousness on the pain of Pandits

The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits started on 19 January 1990. But the bigger truth is that, the background of this migration was prepared in the last 10 years. And in these 10 years, there was a Congress government in the country for 9 years and 11 months. But Congress says that its 9 years 11 months is not responsible for this massacre. Rather VP Only one month of Singh's government was responsible for this whole situation.