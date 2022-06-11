Search icon
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'

The picture that came from Karnataka in the demonstration against Nupur Sharma was shocking. Here some people hanged the effigy of Nupur Sharma from the noose near a mosque.

