DNA: Amar Jawan Jyoti's last night, but the flame will remain 'unbroken'

Today is the last night of this Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. The Amar Jawan Jyoti will be merged with the torch of the National War Memorial near India Gate during a special event on 21st January. That is, this 'flame', which has been burning for many decades in the memory of the martyrs, will be lit in the torch of the National War Memorial from tomorrow. This time Prime Minister Modi will visit the National War Memorial to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers.