{"id":"2920943","source":"DNA","title":"DNA: All Private Cryptocurrency will get banned, Indian govt to present bill In Parliament","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The central government is preparing to introduce a bill on Cryptocurrency soon. The government will present a bill on cryptocurrencies in Parliament in the winter session starting from November 29. The bill seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country.","summary":"The central government is preparing to introduce a bill on Cryptocurrency soon. The government will present a bill on cryptocurrencies in Parliament in the winter session starting from November 29. The bill seeks to ban all private cryptocurrencies in the country.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-dna-all-private-cryptocurrency-will-get-banned-indian-govt-to-present-bill-in-parliament-2920943","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/24/1006713-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2411_2311_ZNYB_DNA_CRYPTO_CURRENCY_YT.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637728203","publish_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 10:00 AM IST","modify_date":"Nov 24, 2021, 10:00 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920943"}