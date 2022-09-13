हिंदी में पढ़ें
DNA | All about T-shirt politics
From Congress' twitter post depicting the burning of the pants which is considered as the uniform for RSS to Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt, it all comes under T-shirt politics. Watch the full video to know more.
