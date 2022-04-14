Search icon
DNA: Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted due to lack of evidence

In the year 2012, Akbaruddin Owaisi gave an open challenge by mentioning 25 crore Muslims and 100 crore Hindus. After which this matter reached the court where Owaisi has been acquitted.

