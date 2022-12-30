हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA | Air Suvidha reinstated, compulsory RT-PCR of passengers
Indian government is activating the Air Suvidha portal from next week. Passengers traveling from countries with peak cases of Covid 19 will have to show their 72hours of RTPCR report
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
COVID
tunisha sharma
Happy New Year
Popular Stories
More
Rahul Gandhi replies to same t-shirt question, says 'jab tak chal rahi hai...'
Filmmaker Balaji Mohan confirms marriage with actress Dhanya Balakrishnan
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Archana Gautam over her foul language, warns she will be kicked out of the show
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma RESTED; Hardik Pandya to lead India in T20I series against Sri Lanka
Hiten Tejwani opens up on entering Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 after Nakuul Mehta's exit: 'Quite natural to feel pressure'
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Vira...
Check out these 5 foods to eat...
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan g...
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable t...
Type 2 diabetes: From fried fo...
Speed Reads
More
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a spring in THIS image
AILET 2023 first provisional merit list OUT at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in: How to check here
Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden bear in THIS pic
Cricketer Rishabh Pant seriously injured after his Mercedes car collides with divider in Dehradun
Odisha Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 4790 Constable posts at odishapolice.gov.in, check eligibility and last date
Most Watched
More
DNA | Why Dingucha village residents want to visit America? ...
Pakistan's Oscar official entry, Joyland banned by authoriti...
DNA - Time has come to change the Election Commission...
Kartik Purnima: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes holy di...
FIFA World Cup 2022: All eyes on Qatar as the football festi...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall