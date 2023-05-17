DNA: After 43 years, the truth of the Muradabad riots will come out!

Yogi government plans to make the report of 1980 riots in Moradabad public for the first time. The truth is expected to come out through the report after 43 years. The Yogi government will put the report of the Justice Saxena commission on the floor of the assembly to investigate the riots. As UP govt plans to table 1980 riot report, in today's DNA's report watch what exactly happened and why in 43 years nobody made the report public.