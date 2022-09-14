Search icon
DNA | About Noor Inayat Khan

Noor Inayat khan, descendant of Tipu Sultan was given the title of Hero in Britain. She was killed by the Nazis on 13th september and this date has been marked in history since then. Watch to know all about her.

