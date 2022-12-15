हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
FIFA World Cup
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA - About deaths in Bihar hooch tragedy
21 people have died of drinking poisonous alcohol in Bihar’s Chapra. Even after a full ban on alcohol in Bihar, it is still available to the people. Know all about the deaths in the Bihar Hooch tragedy
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Bigg Boss
Gujarat elections 2022
Arvind Kejriwal
Popular Stories
More
Lionel Messi confirms retirement from international football, says FIFA World Cup final will be his last game
AILET 2023 provisional answer key released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link, steps to check
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word in this pic
Did pilots advertently bring down MH370 flight? New evidence sparks conspiracy theory
Kharmas 2022 or Malmas begins on December 16, know auspicious dates for marriage after January 14
Most Viewed
More
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan at...
IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting i...
Home remedies for dandruff in ...
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs P...
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nand...
Speed Reads
More
Noida: Chinese loan app's sextortion racket busted, used to threaten customers with sexually explicit photos
AP PGCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Seat allotment released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot the hidden word in this pic
Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj: List of Lucknow areas where Airtel 5G has been launched
Uttar Pradesh: 2 men hunting for 'chakna' with alcohol chew puppy's ears, tail
Most Watched
More
Top News of the Day, Dec 12...
DNA Spark: Google introduces new Android features; know all ...
Entertainment Wrap, 26 Nov...
Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir...
Entertainment Wrap, November 22...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Photos
FIFA World Cup
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall