Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA: A look at the evolution of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' over time

A look at the evolution of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' over time" and an exploration of the changes that the radio address has undergone since its inception.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Priyanka Chopra stuns in white feathery outfit at pre-Oscars event, check pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia, who is also an angel investor in billion-dollar tech companies
Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.