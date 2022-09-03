हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
DNA | A discussion on the '4-day work week' concept
Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, advised the youth to work for 18 hours a day and he faced a backlash for the same. Watch the DNA test of 4-day work week concept
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
Brahmastra: Jr NTR apologises to fans, media after grand pre-release event gets cancelled
Uttar Pradesh: Viral video shows men cooking chicken, smoking hookah on Ganga boat ride; case filed
Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi
Watch: Ravindra Jadeja's rocket throw to send back Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beats Hong Kong by 155 runs, sets up super 4 clash with India on Sunday
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taaps...
In pics: Ek Villian Returns st...
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Me...
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Ma...
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take ...
Speed Reads
More
Wordle 441 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 3
Odisha: Woman burned alive for dowry, husband sentenced to life after six years
Shiv Prasad, Madhya Pradesh's serial killer, allegedly murdered 6 men; police reveal modus operandi
WATCH: Neeraj Chopra's training video ahead Of Diamond League is a proof that javelin ace is a great hurdler too
Indore: 7 factory workers consume poison; reason will stun you
Most Watched
More
West Bengal: Security intensifies amid Asansol municipal by-...
Top News of the Day, August 5...
Watch: Novak Djokovic wins seventh Wimbledon title and 21st ...
DNA : What is the real meaning of nationalism?...
Punjab: Farmers continue indefinite protest outside Verka mi...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Asia cup 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall