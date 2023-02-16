Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

DNA | 5 countries to drown due to rising sea level?

Due to the rising sea level, by the year 2100, 5 countries will drown in the sea. Maldives, Tuvalu, Marshal Island, Nauru and Kiribati are those 5 countries that are in danger of drowning.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh-Nayanthara, Ranbir-Shraddha, Salman-Pooja, fresh onscreen pairs to watch out for in 2023
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 607 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.