DMK workers hold massive protest over water crisis in TN’s Coimbatore

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers staged protest over water crisis in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore on Wednesday. They held protest in front of Coimbatore City Corporation Office demanding immediate solution for the severe water crisis in Coimbatore.Many parts of Tamil Nadu are dealing with severe water scarcity with its level in reservoirs across the state declining rapidly.