DMK gives notice to take up discussion on ‘Adani issue’ in Parliament

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Tiruchi Siva has given a notice to take up discussion on the “Adani issue’ in the Parliament. “Their activity impacted the nation at large. The Parliament has responsibility to discuss it and elaborate. I have given a notice on behalf of DMK today to suspend the proceedings of business and to take up the Adani issue. The govt should have an explanation and the opposition has views. Adani Entreprises on February 01 said it is withdrawing the recently-concluded Rs 20,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) following unprecedented market volatility.