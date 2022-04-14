DK Shivakumar Siddaramaiah detained during protest against Santosh Patil’s death

Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained in Bengaluru in April 14, as they were marching towards Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai’s residence in view of their demand for Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa’s resignation in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death. A 37-year-old contractor allegedly committed suicide in a lodge in Udupi by consuming some poisonous substance, according to police. The contractor had purportedly in a WhatsApp message alleged that Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa demanded commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Belagavi district ahead of a festival.