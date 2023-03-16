Search icon
DK Shivakumar politicised National Highway issue: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 16 talked about toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. He said that the Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar has politicised the National Highway issue. While addressing the media persons, Basavaraj Bommai said, “We have decided to increase the wages of employees of the Transport Department by 15 per cent. We will issue an order in this regard today.”“Congress President (DK Shivakumar) has politicised the National Highway issue. The language used by him has not been appreciated by the Kannadigas. Everything is being done as per the law,” he added.

